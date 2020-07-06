Sudan: Al-Fakki - We Started Implementation of June.30 Processions Demands

5 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman has affirmed that the government and the committee started to meet the demands of the June.30 processions.

Al-Fakki indicated in the press conference held, Sunday evening, in the Republican palace, said the memorandum presented by the Families of the Martyrs and the Resistance Committees included a number of demands, top of which the dismantling of the defunct regime.

He said the Empowerment Removal Committee of West Darfur State was the first one to send decisions to be announced today, Sunday.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.