Sudan: Al-Fakki - We Started Implementation of June.30 Processions Demands

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman has affirmed that the government and the committee started to meet the demands of the June.30 processions.

Al-Fakki indicated in the press conference held, Sunday evening, in the Republican palace, said the memorandum presented by the Families of the Martyrs and the Resistance Committees included a number of demands, top of which the dismantling of the defunct regime.

He said the Empowerment Removal Committee of West Darfur State was the first one to send decisions to be announced today, Sunday.