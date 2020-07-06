Sudan: Empowerment Committee Terminates Service of a Number of Employees

Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal Committee, on Sunday, issued a decision terminating service of a number of workers in accordance with the law to dismantle the system of June.30.

Dr. Salah Mannaa, a member of the committee, read the decision during a press conference of the committee in the Republican Palace this evening.

The decision included 47 employees of the Sovereign Council and 14 directors of administration in the National Student Welfare Fund.

The service of general managers of the Ministry of Agriculture, Finance, Strategic Planning, Youth, Sports, Human Development, Tourism, Antiquities, Roads and Bridges in Khartoum State was also terminated.