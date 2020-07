Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Head of the Empowerment Removal Committee, Lt-General, Yasser Al-Atta said the committee working day and night to restore the people's looted money.

Al-Atta greeted the Sudanese people who rushed to the streets throughout the country to commemorate June.30 first anniversary.

He said his committee and the all government institutions work hard to develop the country and meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people.