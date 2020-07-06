Egypt: President Isaias Afwerki On Working Visit to Egypt

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki departed to Egypt in the morning hours of today, 5 July, for a three-day working visit.

During his stay in Egypt, President Isaias will discuss with President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi and other Egyptian officials on bilateral and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

On arrival at Cairo International Airport President Isaias was accorded warm welcome by senior Egyptian officials.

The Presidential delegation includes, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

It is to be recalled that President Isaias in recent weeks conducted similar visits to Ethiopia and Sudan.