Sudan: Azerbaijan Medical Assistances to Combat COVID-19 Arrive

Khartoum — A Private plane loaded with medical assistances to combat COVID-19 pandemic donated by The Republic of Azerbaijan touched down Sunday, at Khartoum Airport.

The Foreign Ministry said the support comes in the context of 27-year developing relations between the two countries which strengthened following the success of the Glorious December Revolution.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has supported Sudan through its chairmanship to the Non-Aligned Movement, where, its President, Ilham Aliyev, in several occasions expressed support and readiness to help the Transitional Government to overcome the challenges during the coming period.