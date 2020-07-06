Sudan: EU Affirms Keenness to Remove Sudan From Terrorist List

Khartoum — The Head of the European Union Mission in Sudan Robert van den Dool , on Sunday, affirmed that the new Sudan is different from that included in the terror list, adding that the EU exerts utmost efforts to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The EU interviewed by Sudan TV, Sunday, renewed the Support to Sudan and the international community commitment to the Transitional Government in this connection.

Diplomat expressed optimism over the Sudan's democratic and peaceful future, despite the big challenges, confirming that the EU financial support to Sudan will continue.