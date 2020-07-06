Sudan: Daglo - Allocation of 100 Vehicles to Collect Firearms in West Jebel Marrah

Nertiti — Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Rapid Intervention Forces (RIF) , the member of the federal delegation, currently on a visit to Nertiti, has announced the allocation of 100vehicles to contribute to maintaining security, collection of unlicensed firearms and securing the agricultural season West Jebel Marrah Locality, in Central Darfur State.

Daglo addressing a meeting with the native administration in Nertiti vowed to track the perpetrators and infiltrators, arrest them and bring them to trial.

He called on the citizens of the area to cooperate with the joint forces to enable it to maintain peace and stability in the locality.

He renewed the RIF's keenness to protect and secure December revolution to achieve its goals represented in realization of the democratic transition.