Mozambique: Seventh COVID-19 Patient Dies

Maputo — A seventh person in Mozambique has died of the respiratory disease, Covid-19.

According to a Saturday statement from the Health Ministry, the victim was a 58 year old man from the western province of Tete. He had been hospitalized earlier for various other, unspecified, serious illnesses, and on 26 June he was tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The test result came back on 29 June, showing that he was positive for Covid-19, and he was then transferred to the Tete isolation ward. Initially, his condition was described as "satisfactory", but he then underwent a sharp decline. He died in the isolation ward on Friday night.

The Ministry statement said that, to date, 32,498 people have been tested, 714 of them in the previous 24 hours, 607 were tested in public facilities and 107 in private laboratories. Of the 607 samples tested in the public sector, 148 were from Maputo province, 100 from Inhambane, 94 from Gaza, 89 from Cabo Delgado, 71 from Tete, 64 from Sofala, four from Maputo City, three from Nampula, and one from Manica. (These figures only add up to 574, the figure for Zambezia seems to have been omitted). No similar breakdown was made available for the 107 tests in the private sector.

684 of the tests were negative, and 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 969. Of the new cases, 29 are Mozambicans and one is a Burundian citizen. Five of them are children under the age of 15. 16 are men or boys, and 14 are women or girls.

11 of these cases are from Inhambane (five from the provincial capital, Inhambane city, two from the neighbouring city of Maxie, and one each from the districts of Panda, Govuro, Massinga and Jangamo).

Six are from Gaza (two from the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, three from the beach resort of Bilene, and one from Chokwe district),

Four are from Cabo Delgado (one in the provincial capital, Pemba, and three in Palma district). Four are from Tete (two from Tete city, and one each in the districts of Cahora Bassa and Mutarara).

Two cases are from Maputo city, two are from Manhica district in Maputo province, and one is from Machaze, in Manica province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 30 cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are now being traced.

In the past 24 hours, the two Covid-19 patients who had been hospitalised in Nampula were discharged. Although they have left hospital, they must remain under home isolation. One more patient was admitted to an isolation ward in Gaza. Five Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised, two in Gaza, one in Beira, one in Maputo city and one in Matola.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A further seven patients have now made a full recovery from Covid-19 (six in Cabo Delgado and one in Niassa), This brings the total number of recoveries to 256.

As of Saturday, the break down by province of the 969 positive cases was as follows: Nampula, 307; Cabo Delgado, 281; Maputo city, 149; Maputo province, 106; Tete, 28; Sofala, 25; Inhambane, 24; Niassa, 15; Zambezia, 14; Gaza, 14; Manica, six. This breakdown refers to the provinces where each case was diagnosed, not where they are now living under isolation. Thus only six patients were diagnosed in Manica, but 18 are currently living there.

Thus the key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 969 confirmed cases, of whom 256 have made a full recovery, and 704 are active cases. Nine Covid-19 patients have died, seven from the disease itself and two from other pathologies.