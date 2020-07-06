Mozambique: Former Mayor to Stand Trial for Corruption

Maputo — Clemente Boca, the former mayor of the town of Massinga, in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, is due to stand trial in the near future for the undue use of more than two million meticais (about 26,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) taken from the municipal coffers.

According to the Inhambane Provincial Office for the Fight against Corruption, two Massinga town councilors and a municipal accountant have also been charged with the diversion of public funds in the 2017-18 period.

The prosecution alleges that Boca authorized undue payments through requisitions in the name of five citizens who supposedly had a right to compensation for an area granted for the construction of a school and housing for members of the Massinga Municipal Assembly.

The four suspects are also accused of forging an invoice for the accommodation of some trainers who visited Massinga to give a 90 day training course. But instead of this period, the accused issued and paid for an invoice covering 206 days.

Other large sums were allegedly diverted from the local initiative investment fund. The four are also accused of disregarding budgetary limits for the repair of vehicles.

According to the spokesperson for the Provincial Anti-Corruption Office, Catia Mussa, these schemes were orchestrated by the two councilors and the accountant, in coordination with the former mayor, who authorised the requisitions.

Mussa said that within a few days the case will be sent to the Massinga District Court, and a date for a trial should then be fixed.

Corrupt acts by officials, she said "are social evils which hold back the development of the country and damage the credibility of the Mozambican state".