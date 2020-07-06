Nigeria: 632 Candidates Fail Law School Bar Final Exams - Official

5 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Council of Legal Education has said that 1,864 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January.

The council made this known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma on Sunday in Abuja.

The council said that a total of 2,515 students participated in the examinations.

Mr Chiroma, who described the performance as outstanding, said that among the 1, 864 students who were successful, only 5 made First Class while 632 others failed the examinations.

"Candidates graded in First Class are 5, Second Class Upper 77, Second Class Lower are 633, those who got pass marks are 1,067 and those with Conditional Pass are 82.

"632 candidates failed the examination, 17 were absent and 2 results are withheld."

Mr Chiroma further explained that only 0.2 per cent made First Class, 3.06 per cent made Second Class Upper, 25.17 per cent made Second Class Lower and 42.42 per cent passed.

He said other performances include a 3.26 per cent for those with conditional pass, 25.12 per cent failed the examinations, 0.7 per cent were absent and 0.8 per cent results are being withheld.

He also said that screening and Call to Bar ceremony dates for the successful candidates would be communicated in due course.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.