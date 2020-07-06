Tanzania: JPM Picks 3 Deds

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday appointed three District Executive Directors (DEDs) to head councils in Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Mbeya regions.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications yesterday evening, President Magufuli appointed Ms Anastazia Tutuba as new Same District Council Executive Director in Kilimanjaro Region, replacing Ms Anna Claire Shija.

Prior to her appointment Ms Tutuba was serving as Arusha District Planning Officer.

The President also appointed Mr Saad Mutambule Arusha district Council Executive Director in Arusha Region, replacing Ms Alvera Ndabagoye who will be assigned other duties. Before his new appointment, Mr Mutambule was the Mbeya City Council Planning Officer.

According to the statement, President Magufuli also appointed Mr Elias Amede Ng'wanidako Mbeya City Council Executive Director to fill the vacancy left by Mr James Kasusura who has retired.

Before his appointment Mr Ng'wanidako was the Mbeya City Council Treasurer. Their appointment takes effect immediately and they will be sworn at the State House in Dodoma tomorrow.