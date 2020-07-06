Ghana: WIMOWCA Salutes Seafarers

Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa (WIMOWCA), has saluted seafarers for the crucial roles they have played towards global trade on the occasion of the Seafarers Day, 2020.

The day, observed on June 25 every year, is set aside by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to acknowledge the contribution of seafarers to the global economy.

This year's event, the tenth anniversary, is being marked on the theme: "Seafarers are key workers: essential to shipping, essential to the world."

Interim President of WIMOWCA, Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu, in a statement copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra said the work of the seafarer had become more dangerous than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic; hence the need to appreciate them.

"They are at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic all across the world and at major ports, but they do so in serious difficulties. The crisis has led to difficult working conditions for seafarers, including uncertainties and difficulties about port access, re-supply, crew changeovers and repatriation," the statement noted.

WIMOWCA, she said, supports efforts by IMO to have all nations ensure crew access to ports, crew change, the protection of their health, re-supplies, and support to families of all seafarers across the globe.

"Their sacrifices are what is keeping the whirls of global maritime trade going in such a difficult period faced by mankind," the statement added.

"We salute all our gallant seafarers and we recognise their tireless efforts to ensure society is kept in order through the delivery of essential medicines, food, and trade generally for the survival of mankind," the statement said.