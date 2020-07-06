Ghana: Kotoko, Ashgold for Africa ... As FA Exco Cancels

3 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Porcupine Warriors, Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold SC have received the nod to represent Ghana in Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) inter-club competitions for the coming season despite the premature end to the football season.

This follows a decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council (ExCo) on Tuesday at a meeting to decide the fate of the football season which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article 78 of the 2019 GFA Statutes amended at Congress on December 19 grants the Executive Council the power to decide on all cases of force majeure and on all matters not provided for in these Statutes; such decisions to be made according to right and justice, taking into account the relevant regulations of FIFA and CAF.

By a Unanimous Decision, ExCo, with that power, truncated the 2019/20 football season as the uncertainty over an end to the pandemic grows every day.

According to the FA, the choice of Kotoko and Ashgold was based on relevant provisions of the CAF inter-club football Regulations.

A statement from the FA Secretariat categorically stated that with the cancellation, all records associated with the season have been expunged but fines accrued would be honoured by the clubs.

The decision will provide huge reliefs to bottom clubs that have struggled all season as the decision cancels demotion and promotion.

A date on which football could return has become a bane for a number of events that falls under the contact sports group with football which has been on suspension since March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, greatly hit.

With hopes hinged on government easing restriction to allow a restart, the GFA has been constantly engaged with government and other agencies including CAF and FIFA on the next step after a June ending deadline.

But with no end in sight following the rise in figures of infection cases, the FA deemed it fit to cancel the season and commence planning for the next season and other activities.

