Somalia Resumes Domestic Flights After Suspension Due to COVID-19

Domestic flights in Somalia have resumed after the suspension for more than three months due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The director-general of civil aviation, Ahmed Moalim Hassan said passengers flight staff will be required to follow instructions on the prevention of coronavirus issued by the Ministry of Health to help curb the spread of respiratory disease.

"All passengers will be screened before entering the airport and after to ensure adherence to health guidelines," Said Ahmed Moalim.

The ease of restrictions in the aviation sector comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Somalia which has so far reported 2961cases amid concerns the cases are largely due to community transmission.