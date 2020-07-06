Namibia: Record Turn-Out At Sanlam Junior Tennis Tourney

A record 100 children competed at the T05 Sanlam Junior Tennis tournament in Windhoek over the weekend.

It was the first time in recent years that a junior event in Windhoek had drawn 100 players, while there could have been more if it was not for the lockdown at the coast. Furthermore, an u8 mini tournament was also hosted for the first time with 14 players participating.

In the boys u18 singles tournament, Daniel Jauss and George Louw reached the final for the second tournament in a row, with Jauss emerging as the winner.

The third-seeded Jauss, who is still only 15 years old, beat the second-seeded Louw 6-2, 7-5 to win his second successive final.

In the semifinals, Jauss beat the top seed, Lorenzo Danster 6-2, 6-4, while Louw beat the unseeded Dian Calitz 6-1, 7-6.

Lisa Yssel won the girls u18 title, in the absence of the previous winner, Taimi Nashiku, who was injured. Yssel won the category which was determined on a round-robin basis after beating Megan Lombard 6-2, 6-4 and Nicola Nitschke 6-1, 6-0.

Raica Coelho once again dominated the girls u16 category, despite only having turned 14 last month.

The top-seeded Coelho conceded only two games in the group stages, before beating the third-seeded Dominique Theron 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, and the fourth-seeded Sytisha Goagoses 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

In the other semifinal, Goagoses beat the second-seeded Larushka Kruger 6-3, 6-0.

The Kidd sisters, Haylee and Lila, had a great weekend, with the 12-year-old Haylee winning the girls u14 title and the 11-year-old Lila the u12 title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the u14 category, the top-seeded Haylee beat the fourth-seeded Joanivia Bezuidenhout 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, before beating the third-seeded Karla Terblanche 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

In the other semifinal, Terblanche beat the top seeded Odycia Karaerua 6-3, 6-4.

The 11-year-old Lila won the girls u12 title after beating the top-seeded Ayanda Basson 7-5, 1-6, 10-6 in the final. Kidd, who was not even seeded for the tournament, had earlier beaten the second-seeded Hiturepi Kahuikee 6-2, 6-4 during the group stages, and the fourth-seeded Santie van der Walt 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal Basson beat Vita Tjivingurura 6-0, 6-2.

In the boys u12 category, the top-seeded Ruben Yssel beat the fourth-seeded Eduan Schollij 6-2, 6-4 in the final. In the semifinals, Yssel beat the third-seeded Lian Kuhn 6-1, 6-1, while Schollij came from behind to beat Liam Forster 4-6, 6-3, 10-1.

The girls u10 category was determined on a round-robin basis, with the third-seeded Linda Alemu remaining unbeaten during her group matches to win the title.

She beat the top-seeded Elrica Nakusera 8-4; the second-seeded Emma Brinkmann 8-7; the fourth-seeded Janah King 8-2; and the unseeded Ottilie Hinda 8-3.

Luan Brand won the boys u12 category after winning all his group matches. The second-seeded Brand beat the top-seeded Samuel Lagvardi 8-2; the third-seeded Francois van Zyl 8-1; the fourth-seeded Markus van Heerden 8-0; and the sixth-seeded Divan Engelbrecht 8-1.