Sudan: Uncle Siddiq - Loved By All, Friend and Foe

5 July 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)
opinion

A video footage in circulation on the social media depicts prominent communist party official Siddiq Yousif carried by youths during the last Tuesday demonstrations marking June the 30th, 1919, the day millions of Sudanese went out to block the military's attempt to steal the country's revolution.

There is no wonder in seeing young Sudanese carrying 'Uncle' Siddiq (as they call him) on their shoulders. The young men and women who fuelled the revolution, all of them knew Engineer Siddiq thoroughly well.

Despite his advanced age (approaching 90), he used to walk all along the distance from down-town Khartoum to the sit-in grounds around the Army General Command and to stay there with the crowds for long, long hours.

"I one day saw him walking towards the sit-in zone, tried my best to take him over, but could not. He sped faster, despite the 40 years age difference between us two," commented one citizen, in a statement to Sudanow.

It is not only the young revolutionaries who love Engineer Siddiq: An Aljazeera Net report said Siddiq is respected by all the Sudanese political groups, including his party's archrivals, the Islamists of the now toppled regime.

The Aljazeera attributed this love of Sudanese for Siddiq to "his pure soul, noble manner, steadiness and his commitment to his principles".

"These traits had also qualified him to be his party's permanent external relations official," added the Aljazeera report.

Siddiq Yousif had joined the Sudanese Communist Party in 1948, during the British rule of Sudan. It was from there that he began his journey with prisons and arrests, until Sudan attained independence.

Then in the 1960s (during the rule of General Ibrahim Abbood) and in the 1970s (during the rule of General Nimeiri) he was a frequent inmate in the notorious Cooper Prison and other jails.

Then during the defunct regime of Omar Albashir he was a frequent guest at the ill-famed 'ghost houses' where he was subjected to the worst of torture, including mock execution.

Mock execution is a stratagem in which a victim is deliberately, but falsely, made to feel that their execution or that of another person is imminent or is taking place.

After his dream for the removal of the bloody Bashir rule and the return to democratic rule, 'uncle' Siddiq and his party and their other political allies strive to maintain what had been achieved through popular sacrifices.

One of such efforts was the 30 June, 2020, massive demonstrations that called for a quick achievement of justice and peace and the completion of the institutions of the civilian government.

E N D

Post your comments

http://

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Your comment *

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.