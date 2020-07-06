Somalia's COVID-19 Cases Near 3000 As Death Toll Rises to 92

Somalia reported 23 new COVID-19 infections bringing its tally to 2961 health minister Fowzia Abikar Nur said on Sunday. Of the new cases, 22 are male while the remaining one is female.

Two more patients have died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 92.

Hargeisa has the highest new confirmed cases at 16 while Puntland recorded 5, Benadir region and Jubbaland had one new case.

Minister Fowzia further reported that the number of recoveries had increased to 973 as 21 more patients recovered from the virus.

The horn of Africa nation has banned large gatherings closed learning institutions and suspended international flights to curb the spread of the respiratory disease.