Sudan: Federal Delegation Arrives in Nyala

5 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nyala — A high level federal delegation headed by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hasan Al-Tayish arrived, Sunday, in Nyala airport, South Darfur, on its way to Nertiti area, central Darfur, to meet the protestors and listen to their demands.

The Government Spokesman and the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih told SUNA that the visit of the delegation came in response to the directives issued by the Prime Minister on the necessity for listening to the citizens of Nertiti and meeting their demands, explaining that the government appreciated the civilized way of protest adopted by the people of Nertiti represented in the peaceful sit-ins as means for realization of their demands.

The federal delegation includes Minsters of Religious Affairs and Endowment, Information, Labor and Social Development, besides, FFC leaderships, Director of General Intelligence Service, the Deputy Commander of the Rapid Intervention Forces and the representatives of Army and Police forces.

Nertiti citizens staged open sit-ins before the Headquarters of West Jebel Marra Locality, in Central Darfur protesting lack of security and calling for amendments at military and security levels.

