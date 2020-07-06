Sudan: Faisal - Visit of the Delegation Came in Response to Call of the Citizens of Nertiti

Nertiti — The Minister of Culture and Information , the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the visit of the Federal delegation chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayishi to Nertiti area, central Darfur came in response to the citizens of the area to consider their demands for which they protested.

Faisal told SUNS, Sunday, explained that all the sectors of the state interacted with the issue of the Nertiti citizens as a just and objective issue, indicating that the defunct regime negotiating the arms holders only, a matter that, , encouraged many to hold arms in the face of the state as a means of getting rights.

"The transitional government encourages the civilized behavior and the Prime Minister; Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk directed the federal delegation to visit the area and to listen to the problems and the demands of the people of the area to find the radical solutions to these problems" He said.

The minister said the delegation meetings with the citizens of the area and respond positively to their demands.