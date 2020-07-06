Algeria 'Waiting' for Apology Over Colonial Occupation By France, President Says

5 July 2020
Radio France Internationale

Algeria is waiting for an apology for France's colonial occupation of the North African country, the president said, expressing hope that Emmanuel Macron would build on recent conciliatory overtures.

A global reexamination of the legacy of colonialism has been unleashed by the May killing of unarmed African American George Floyd by a white police officer, which sparked mass protests around the world.

"We have already had half-apologies. The next step is needed... we await it," President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Saturday in an exc:usive interview with RFI's sister TV news channel France 24, which you can see below.

Skulls returned

"I believe that with President Macron, we can go further in the appeasement process... he is a very honest man, who wants to improve the situation."

France's 132 years of colonial rule in Algeria, and the brutal eight-year war that ended it, have left a legacy of often prickly relations between the two countries.

In what has been seen as a thaw in ties, Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during the colonial period.

The skulls will be laid to rest in the martyrs' section of the capital's El Alia cemetery on Sunday -- the 58th anniversary of Algeria's independence -- according to media reports.

Tebboune said an apology from France would "make it possible to cool tensions and create a calmer atmosphere for economic and cultural relations", especially for the more than six million Algerians who live in France.

In December 2019, Macron said that "colonialism was a grave mistake" and called for turning the page on the past.

During his presidential election campaign, he had created a storm by calling France's colonisation of Algeria a "crime against humanity".

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged countries to make amends for "centuries of violence and discrimination".

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.