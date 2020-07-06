Sudan: Militiamen Kill Rickshaw Driver in South Kordofan

Kadugli / Omdurman — On Thursday, militiamen shot a young rickshaw driver dead in Kadugli locality in South Kordofan. In Omdurman, a man who was shot during the March of the Millions on Tuesday died of his wounds.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an eyewitness reported that a group of militiamen intercepted the rickshaw of Ishag Mustafa which was carrying passengers to Hamra, about 20 km southeast of Kadugli.

They asked Mustafa about his name, age, and ethnic background, and then shot him.

The victim was taken to the Medical Corps Hospital in Kadugli, where he died.

On May 21, armed men wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stopped a vehicle near Kadugli town, and asked the driver and passengers about their tribal affiliation. When one of the passengers said he belonged to the Nuba Reika tribe, he was killed on the spot.

Protestor dies

Yesterday Mousa Osman (28) died in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital. He was hit by police bullets during the March of the Millions last week.

On Tuesday, millions of people all over Sudan took to the streets to commemorate the protestors killed during the December Revolution and demand civilian rule and peace.

In Omdurman, security forces used tear gas and live bullet to disperse the crowds. Ali Mohamed (33) was fatally shot in the chest. At least 55 others were injured.

