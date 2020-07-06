Sudan: Militiamen Kill Rickshaw Driver in South Kordofan

5 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli / Omdurman — On Thursday, militiamen shot a young rickshaw driver dead in Kadugli locality in South Kordofan. In Omdurman, a man who was shot during the March of the Millions on Tuesday died of his wounds.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an eyewitness reported that a group of militiamen intercepted the rickshaw of Ishag Mustafa which was carrying passengers to Hamra, about 20 km southeast of Kadugli.

They asked Mustafa about his name, age, and ethnic background, and then shot him.

The victim was taken to the Medical Corps Hospital in Kadugli, where he died.

On May 21, armed men wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stopped a vehicle near Kadugli town, and asked the driver and passengers about their tribal affiliation. When one of the passengers said he belonged to the Nuba Reika tribe, he was killed on the spot.

Protestor dies

Yesterday Mousa Osman (28) died in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital. He was hit by police bullets during the March of the Millions last week.

On Tuesday, millions of people all over Sudan took to the streets to commemorate the protestors killed during the December Revolution and demand civilian rule and peace.

In Omdurman, security forces used tear gas and live bullet to disperse the crowds. Ali Mohamed (33) was fatally shot in the chest. At least 55 others were injured.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.