Sudan: Eastern Sudanese Koran Teacher Sentenced to Death

El Gedaref — A court in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref sentenced an imam to death for sexual abuse of his students at a Koran school.

The imam of the Deim El Nour Mosque in El Gedaref and head of the Koran school (khalwa) was accused in April of raping several of his pupils in the school attached to the mosque.

Based on testimonies of the students and medical reports from the forensic doctor attached to the victim, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death by hanging, according to the Child Act of 2010.

Civil society organisations and child rights defenders welcomed the conviction. They consider the ruling "a deterrent, and a direct message to everyone who infringes the innocence of children".

