Namibia: PEP Store Burns Down At Henties

6 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A PEP store branch at the coastal town of Henties Bay was engulfed in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Erongo's crime investigations coordinator Erstaus Iikuyu said no injuries were reported.

It is alleged that "everything was in order" when the workers of the clothing store closed shop just after 13h30. An hour later, the building was on fire.

"The fire allegedly started in the roof at the air conditioning and spread to destroy the whole building. Only cellphones and stock at the storeroom were rescued by fire fighters," said Iikuyu in a statement on Sunday evening.

He said the total damage still has to be determined as investigations continue. The cause of the fire is not known.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.