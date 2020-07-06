Namibia: PEP Store Burns Down At Henties

A PEP store branch at the coastal town of Henties Bay was engulfed in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Erongo's crime investigations coordinator Erstaus Iikuyu said no injuries were reported.

It is alleged that "everything was in order" when the workers of the clothing store closed shop just after 13h30. An hour later, the building was on fire.

"The fire allegedly started in the roof at the air conditioning and spread to destroy the whole building. Only cellphones and stock at the storeroom were rescued by fire fighters," said Iikuyu in a statement on Sunday evening.

He said the total damage still has to be determined as investigations continue. The cause of the fire is not known.