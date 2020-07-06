Sudan: Empowerment Committee Restores a Number of Properties

Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal and Anti-Corruption Committee issued,Sunday a decision to restore a number of lands and properties belonging to Ali Osman Muhammad Taha , Widad Babiker and their sons, Muhammad Atta Abbas, Hashim Muhammad Muhammad Khair, Lazutin Company, Ibrahim Al-Khawad and Jamal Muhammad Abdulla in favor of the government of Sudan and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.
