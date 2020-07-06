Botswana: Minister Morwaeng to Attend Inauguration in Malawi

Gaborone — The Minister for Presidential affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng will on July 6 attend the Inauguration of the newly elected Malawi president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe.

A statement from the ministry states that Mr Morwaeng will be representing President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The date also marks Malawi's 56th Independence Day celebrations.

Dr Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party was elected president following the re-run of the Presidential Elections that took place on June 23.

Minister Morwaeng will return the same day.

Source : BOPA