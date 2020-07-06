Namibia: Katti Donates Food to Seapoint

5 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Residents of the Seapoint location at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, were surprised with food hamper tickets from the Knowledge Katti Foundation yesterday.

The overjoyed community members picked up their parcels this morning at the Mautamanene Fire Station.

"I want to challenge other individuals and companies to do the same for their communities... At least do it for one family," Knowledge Katti said.

A total of 2 000 households at Seapoint benefited from the donation.

"He never disapoints us. He always comes back home to take care of his people," resident Anna Johannes said.

Katti is known for supporting the community in which he grew up.

Last weekend he donated food to 3 000 residents at Kombat.

