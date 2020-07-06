Namibia: New Swapo Leaders for Omuthiya Amid Tiff

SWAPO members in the Oshikoto region have elected new leaders for the Omuthiya district amid an internal dispute yesterday morning.

Hilia Nghipundjwa was elected as new Omuthiya district coordinator, Samuel Shikongo as district information and mobilisation secretary, and Joseph Kankungha as new district treasurer.

The electoral district meeting had earlier come to a standstill after former Omuthiya constituency councillor Armas Amukoto confronted Swapo regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu, citing exclusion to the contest for the position of district coordinator.

Amukoto was excluded from contesting because he had allegedly supported former independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula in the 2019 general elections.

A video clip on social media shows an enraged Amukoto.

The Namibian has seen a letter purportedly written by Amukoto earlier this week in which he complained to Amukwiyu about being sidelined. The letter was also sent to the party's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa.

Amukoto could not be reached for comment on the letter.

A source close to the matter said Amukoto and his brother Moses were summoned earlier yesterday to a closed-door meeting by Oshikoto governor Penda ya Ndakolo, Oshikoto Swapo regional coordinator Amukwiyu, Swapo district coordinator for Omuthiya Saara Shikokola, Swapo elders council secretary for Omuthiya Job Immanuel, and a number of police officers.

Ya Ndakolo yesterday said he could not comment on the events as he was in a meeting, while Shaningwa did not respond to calls.

According to sources, the Amukoto brothers were informed in this meeting they are not authentic delegates - hence they were banned from attending.

"Moses was informed he could not attend, because he accused Amukwiyu of being a supporter of Itula and his involvement in the Fishrot saga," a source claimed.

The newspaper is also in possession of a letter purportedly written by Amukwiyu, dated 1 July, in which he noted that Amukoto's candidature was nullified due to his support of Itula.

Amukwiyu did not respond to questions by The Namibian.