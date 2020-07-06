Zimbabwe: Namibian Govt Says Moyo Lied About COVID-19 Test Kits Donation to Zim

28 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Embattled Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is back in the limelight for all the wrong reasons after Namibian authorities have dismissed recent claims by the government official the neighbouring country donated 4 449 rapid result test kits to Zimbabwe.

In April this year, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a post-cabinet media press briefing Zimbabwe had received the kind consignment.

Moyo, as health minister had reportedly briefed cabinet about the none-existent donation.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi in April also confirmed that the country had received a donation of test kits from its SADC neighbour.

But in a statement, Executive Director for Namibian Embassy in Zimbabwe, Salma Ashipala-Musavyi said they sought clarity from his country's Foreign Affairs Ministry after several tendentious media reports over the donation.

"In a formal response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe informed that the allegations of the alleged donation of 4 499 testing kits from Namibia to Zimbabwe were unfounded, erroneous and apologised for the inconveniences the reports might have caused.

"The Ministry would like to reiterate the assurances to the Namibian public that there was no such donation made by the government of the Republic of Namibia to the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe," said Musavyi.

