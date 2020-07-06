Ghana: U.S. Based Juvenile Boxer Supports 2 Young Boxers

4 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

US based Ghanaian juvenile pugilist Joseph Awinonga Jnr. as part of efforts to support other young talents on Thursday donated boxing equipment and cash to two boxers in Accra.

The presentation which was done at the studios of GTV Sports+ was aimed at assisting the young boxers to rise to greater heights.

The two boxers who benefitted from the kind gesture were, Hakeem Nortey Lokko and Prince Larbie. They were accompanied by President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, George Lamptey.

Young Awinongya had received praises from many sporting icons for his exploits and also tipped as one of the brightest prospects in Ghanaian boxing.

One of such icons is former captain of the Black Stars and boxing enthusiast, Asamoah Gyan who said Awinongya Jnr was a great prospect for Ghana and world boxing judging from the successful bouts won by the youngster and national titles under his sleeves as well as his enthusiasm and aggressive approach to his training.

Trainer and father of Joseph Jojo Awinongya Jnr, Joseph Awinongya Snr is also very determined to make his son a world champion.

Awinongya Jr. is a standout athlete in the world of youth boxing and is ranked first in the USA. He won the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018.

He received the USA Boxing Nationals title in 2017 and was the USA Boxing Junior Olympics winner in 2017. In recognition of his many achievements, the international Boxing Federation awarded the youngster a congratulatory belt to honour his focus and determination for the sport.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.