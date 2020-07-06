Ghana: U.S. Based Juvenile Boxer Supports 2 Young Boxers

US based Ghanaian juvenile pugilist Joseph Awinonga Jnr. as part of efforts to support other young talents on Thursday donated boxing equipment and cash to two boxers in Accra.

The presentation which was done at the studios of GTV Sports+ was aimed at assisting the young boxers to rise to greater heights.

The two boxers who benefitted from the kind gesture were, Hakeem Nortey Lokko and Prince Larbie. They were accompanied by President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, George Lamptey.

Young Awinongya had received praises from many sporting icons for his exploits and also tipped as one of the brightest prospects in Ghanaian boxing.

One of such icons is former captain of the Black Stars and boxing enthusiast, Asamoah Gyan who said Awinongya Jnr was a great prospect for Ghana and world boxing judging from the successful bouts won by the youngster and national titles under his sleeves as well as his enthusiasm and aggressive approach to his training.

Trainer and father of Joseph Jojo Awinongya Jnr, Joseph Awinongya Snr is also very determined to make his son a world champion.

Awinongya Jr. is a standout athlete in the world of youth boxing and is ranked first in the USA. He won the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018.

He received the USA Boxing Nationals title in 2017 and was the USA Boxing Junior Olympics winner in 2017. In recognition of his many achievements, the international Boxing Federation awarded the youngster a congratulatory belt to honour his focus and determination for the sport.