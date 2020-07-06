Ghana: No Soldier Involved in Civilian Molestation At Aflao - - Ghana Armed Forces

4 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied reports of civilian molestation by soldiers deployed at Aflao and its environs.

It said the deployment of troops in conjunction with other security agencies along Ghana's Eastern border was to ensure the protection of the citizenry and not to intimidate them.

A few days ago, there was a report of alleged intimidation and molestation of residents of Aflao by military personnel who were deployed there to protect the country against external aggression.

The report draw comments from the chiefs and people of the area, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fifi Fiave Kwetey and former President Rawlings.

But the GAF in a statement signed and copied the Ghanaian Times by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie said, "we wish to state that, this issue has been investigated, and no soldier has been involved in any such act."

The statement encouraged residents to go about their normal duties without any fear or anxiety.

"We also wish to assure all and sundry that the troops will uphold the high standards of professionalism in the performance of their duties," it said.

It further stated that, "any incident of infraction of the law, involving any service person, will be thoroughly investigated and the case dealt with in accordance with GAF Regulations."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.