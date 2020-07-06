Ghana: Death Has Stolen a Great Son of Ghana

opinion

The sudden news about the demise of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, commonly known as Sir John, was so shocking that many people did not believe it initially.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock and pointed out that the nation as a whole would miss him. In the case of Former President John Mahama, Sir John added an interesting dimension to politics in Ghana.

Parliament also expressed its condolence to Sir John's family, describing him as a person who will always be remembered by all.

The entire nation has indeed lost an affable political figure who did not only associate himself with his own political party, but with others in opposition.

For example, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has explained that Sir John came to mourn with him for three days when he (Asiedu Nketia) lost his mother. So affable was this interesting political figure that, all people across the political divide are unhappy about his sudden demise.

No matter how one looks at it, all people, including politicians, will pass on some day, and this explains why politicians in different parties should not see themselves as enemies, but rather, as people who share different ideas, regarding how a country is to be governed.

The Ghanaian Times expresses its deepest condolence to the family of this great man, the New Patriotic Party and the entire nation about this great loss. It is hoped that, his sudden demise goes to prove a point that, life is too short on this earth and for this reason, we need to love one another irrespective of differences in political affiliations and thoughts.

The insults and veracious attacks on one another are needless. Politicians must learn to accommodate each other and respect others that they do not agree with in political terms.

At one point in time, the late Sir John was described by one politician as "Okurasini", meaning that he was a villager. Instead of counterattacking this person, who made the pronouncement, he gladly accepted it, and expressed the view that, that person was a friend.

This was the man who believed in the ideals of a particular political party, and yet, moved on and interacted warmly with others sharing different political views. His death has come too early as many people have said, but it is the Lord who knows best.

One thing, however, is certain, and it is that, Sir John belonged to all people in this country irrespective of their political beliefs.

As the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, he distinguished himself as a competent person who played a great role to carry out his mandate.

He played his role as a citizen of this country, so we must all take lessons from the way he conducted himself, while he was alive on this earth.

May the soul of Sir John rest in perfect peace.