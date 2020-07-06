Ghana: ECG Power Queens Club Donates to Koforidua Prisons Service

Koforidua — The Eastern Regional Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana has donated items worth GH₡6,000.00 to support the Koforidua Prisons Service in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The items included, 25 cartons of assorted drinks, five cartons of razor, 25 cartons of bar soap, four cartons of toothpaste, three cartons of toothbrush, three gallons of liquid soap, two boxes of pain reliever and immune booster drugs, 10 cartons of toilet tissue, 800 loaves of bread and some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Presenting the items in Koforidua on Wednesday, the President of the Eastern Power Queens Club, Mrs Evelyn Ayayi stated that as part of the club's social responsibility, it annually makes such donations to institutions within the region, adding that due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was appropriate to donate to the Koforidua prisons since Prisoners were part of the vulnerable in society.

She said the impact of COVID-19 pandemic was global and does not discriminate against people noting that there were vulnerable groups in society that needed help and urgent attention in the era of COVID-19.

"Prisoners are among the most vulnerable to disease outbreaks, and COVID-19 is a real threat to prisoners' health, and it is appropriate to reach out to our friends in the prisons in times like this," she added.

Mrs Ayayi stated that the items would complement the government's efforts in feeding and caring for the prisoners in these trying times.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Koforidua Prisons Service, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Adekerker Charles Teye expressed the service's appreciation to the Power Queens Club, assuring that the items would be distributed to the 700 inmates.

According to DSP Teye, it was the responsibility of society to care for the inmates since anyone could end up in prison at anytime.

He lauded the club for their kind gesture and appealed to society not to consider prison inmates as outcasts adding that it was important to show love and care towards them.

"The prison can be a second home for anyone so let us try and accept prisoners as part of us. It is the responsibility of society to care for them and make them feel accepted and loved," DSP Teye explained.

He called on other institutions and social groups to emulate the actions of the ECG Power Queens by donating to the prisons and said that items such as PPE, immune booster drugs were most needed to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.