Ghana: Pres Lauded for Bawumia's Nomination

4 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The Paramount Chief of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his nomination of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the December 2020 polls.

According to the Zaabuni for Development, a group representing the sons and daughters of all Mamprugu states, the choice by the President showed expression of confidence reposed in the people of Mamprugu.

This was made known in a statement signed and issued on behalf of the president of the group, Arimeyaw Salley Ibn Saeed and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

"Your nomination of one of our kin for the fourth consecutive time running is attestation to trust and faith you natured and reposed on one of our intelligent sons," it said.

Expressing their appreciation for the gesture, the group noted that their decision was to demonstrate recognition of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to the development of Mamprugu and the newly created North East Region.

"Mr President, we come to you with this simple 'thank you' message to bring to the notice of fellow Ghanaians, we acknowledge your unflinching commitment to development and progress of Mamprugu and the new region which you created in fulfilment of your campaign promises," the statement said.

While conceding to benefiting from nationwide development under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the Zaabuni for Development also called on the President for more developmental projects to be executed in Mamprugu and the North East region.

"Mr President, apart from your laudable and enviable nationwide policies, you have ensured Mamprugu has had its fair share of the national cake and prosecuted development trajectory that is transformational and impactful.

"Nevertheless, like Oliver Twist, we will not turn away after thanking you but will be asking fervently we expect more in your quest to see our young and teething region grow to meet expectations of our people," the statement added.

The group has since, congratulated the Vice President, Dr Bawumia on his nomination and subsequent acclamation by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as running mate for the party in the presidential election this year.

Dr Bawumia officially became the running mate of the NPP for this year's presidential election after the National Council of the party had endorsed him, following his nomination by President Akufo-Addo.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.