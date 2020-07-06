Ghana: Pres Lauded for Bawumia's Nomination

The Paramount Chief of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for his nomination of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the December 2020 polls.

According to the Zaabuni for Development, a group representing the sons and daughters of all Mamprugu states, the choice by the President showed expression of confidence reposed in the people of Mamprugu.

This was made known in a statement signed and issued on behalf of the president of the group, Arimeyaw Salley Ibn Saeed and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

"Your nomination of one of our kin for the fourth consecutive time running is attestation to trust and faith you natured and reposed on one of our intelligent sons," it said.

Expressing their appreciation for the gesture, the group noted that their decision was to demonstrate recognition of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to the development of Mamprugu and the newly created North East Region.

"Mr President, we come to you with this simple 'thank you' message to bring to the notice of fellow Ghanaians, we acknowledge your unflinching commitment to development and progress of Mamprugu and the new region which you created in fulfilment of your campaign promises," the statement said.

While conceding to benefiting from nationwide development under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the Zaabuni for Development also called on the President for more developmental projects to be executed in Mamprugu and the North East region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr President, apart from your laudable and enviable nationwide policies, you have ensured Mamprugu has had its fair share of the national cake and prosecuted development trajectory that is transformational and impactful.

"Nevertheless, like Oliver Twist, we will not turn away after thanking you but will be asking fervently we expect more in your quest to see our young and teething region grow to meet expectations of our people," the statement added.

The group has since, congratulated the Vice President, Dr Bawumia on his nomination and subsequent acclamation by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as running mate for the party in the presidential election this year.

Dr Bawumia officially became the running mate of the NPP for this year's presidential election after the National Council of the party had endorsed him, following his nomination by President Akufo-Addo.