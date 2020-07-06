Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Attack On UN Helicopter By Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condemned the Saturday attack on United Nations (UN) aid helicopter in the North-east by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The attack, according to presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, left two people dead, including a five-year- old child.

Describing the attack on the humanitarian helicopter as cowardly, Buhari said the incident was yet another desperate move by the terrorists, whom he claimed had been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military in recent times.

Threatening that the attack would not go unpunished, Buhari lamented that Boko Haram had increasingly launched attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers in recent times.

According to him, such attacks are mere expressions of their desperation to portray themselves to be strong in order to cover up their shortcomings.

"Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five year old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

"Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes," he said.

He said "the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of this administration, and we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity."

The statement added that the president highlighted the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region to, at all times, properly coordinate movements -- air or land, with the theatre commander and other military authorities.