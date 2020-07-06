Nigeria: Cult Group Planning to Overrun Ogun - Police

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday raised the alarm, that a certain cult group had designed a plan to launch unexpected attacks on residents of the state, tomorrow (Tuesday).

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer ((PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said intelligence report at the disposal of the command revealed that members of the group were planning to unleash terror and cause violence across the state, to mark the group's festival called 7/7.

"The report further revealed that members of the group are also planning to use the said date to initiate new members into their fold, after which they will engage their rival cult group in a supremacy battle, which may lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

"In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps, as such will be met with serious resistance from security agencies," Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman added that the command's tactical squads namely SARS, anti-cultists, anti-kidnapping, as well as all the Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders had been put on red alert, to nip the proposed attack in the bud.

"Anybody who involves him or herself in such an act will be made to feel the full weight of the law, because the command will not fold its arms while some unscrupulous elements make life difficult for law-abiding citizens of the state," he further cautioned.

Oyeyemi, on behalf of the command, similarly urged parents and guardians to warn their wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering on, before and after the said date, to prevent an 'had I known' situation.

Also, the police authorities warned hoteliers against allowing their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering, as the owner of such facilities would be liable to prosecution.

While urging members of the public "to go about their lawful business without fear of harassment or intimation", the command said it had rolled out all in its arsenal, "to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoyed by the good people of the state".