Nigeria: Buhari Commended for 2nd Niger Bridge, New Zonal Police Command

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for the pace of work at the second Niger Bridge, the ongoing work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the establishment of new zonal police command in Anambra.

Notable philanthropist and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze in a press statement issued by his media consultant, Mr. Oliver Okpala, in Awka, quoted Eze as thanking the president for "showing love to the people of the South-east" through the projects.

Speaking on the creation of Zone 13 Police Command sited in Anambra State, Eze said, "President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police have demonstrated uncommon goodwill towards the people of the South-east geo-political zone and should now be rest assured of our unalloyed support and loyalty.

"The president has continued to endear himself in the hearts of Igbos through the massive provision of economic and infrastructure facilities to the zone.

"The second Niger bridge project at Onitsha and the modernisation and uplifting of the Akanu Ibiam Airport to an international standard with modern runway and facilities that can compete favourably with any airport in any part of the world, are steps worthy of commendation."

Eze commended Buhari for the fight against insecurity and insurgency in the country, while also stating that the approval of the zone 13 Police Command will further help ensure security in the South-east.

"This demonstration of good faith by the president which includes the appointment of notable Igbo sons and daughters into top positions in government are so legendary in the annals of the history of the Igbo race.

"I also commend the Inspector General of police for the appointment of a new Assistant Inspector General of police AIG, to take charge of the zone immediately in his recent posting of AIGs."

The new zonal police command sited in Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, near Awka, the Anambra State capital, will be inaugurated on Wednesday.