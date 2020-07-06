Nigeria: PDP to Inaugurate Edo Campaign Council Tomorrow

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it would hold a virtual inauguration of its National Campaign Council for the Edo State's governorship election on Tuesday in compliance with COVID-19 protocol on social and physical distancing at public gathering.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Edo State PDP Campaign Council and the secretary of the campaign council would be physically present for the event slated for June 7 at 10 a.m., alongside the national chairman of the party, the state governors of our party, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) as well as Board of Trustees (BOT) members who are also members of the campaign council.

In addition, the members of the campaign council, who are currently in Abuja, are also expected at the venue of the inauguration.

Members of the campaign council, who would not physically participate at the inauguration, were directed to register in advance for participation via Zoom by clicking on the link that has been communicated to them.