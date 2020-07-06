Tunisia: Seven Lists Provisionally Accepted for Sahline Motamar and Zaouiet Kontech Municipal By-Elections

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate lists for the by-elections of the Sahline Motamar and Zaouiet Kontech municipalities (Monastir Governorate) have been provisionally accepted and posted on Sunday at the Monastir Independent Regional Authority for the Elections (IRIE) seat.

Seven lists are in the running, including two party lists (Ennahdha) and five independent lists.

For the municipality of Sahline Motamar, five lists are vying for 18 seats, including one Ennahdha list and four independent lists.

For the municipality of Zaouiet Kontech, two lists are in the running: One Ennahdha list and one independent list. They are vying for 12 seats on the municipal council.

The definitively accepted lists will be announced on August 6, 2020 and the last deadline for accepting the request for withdrawal of candidacies is set for August 1, said the Monastir IRIE coordinator.

The reception of candidacies for the municipal by-elections in the two municipalities took place from June 25 to July 2.

Voting by the security and military forces is scheduled for August 29 and that of the rest of the electorate for August 30.

Four voting centres will be set up in Sahline and two in Zaouiet Kontech," said the same source.