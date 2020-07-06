Tunisia: Infant Recently Abducted in Hospital in Tunis, Found (Ministry)

6 July 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The infant who had been abducted during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, in one of the hospitals in Tunis, was found Sunday evening, said spokesman for the Interior Ministry Khaled Hayouni.

A "qualitative security operation" was conducted by units of the regional directorate of criminal affairs at the judicial police, helping identify the perpetrators of the abduction and locate them, Hayouni indicated, adding that the baby had been found in a village in Kef.

In a statement to TAP, the spokesman clarified that the infant had been admitted to a hospital, in coordination with the representative of the public prosecutor's office and the child protection representative.

Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki commended in a post on his Facebook page, the efforts exerted by the security forces and the new techniques used to find the infant.

