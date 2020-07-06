Tunisia: Inflation Rate Down to 5.8 Percent in June (Ins)

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate fell to 5.8% in June against 6.3% last month, due to a drop in the pace of price hickes in food and transport-related services and products, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This fall in inflation is due to a slowdown in the rate of increase in food prices (+4.3%, compared with +4.7% in May) and in transport products and services (+1.6% compared with +3.3%).

This decline is also due to a deceleration in clothing and footwear prices (+6.7%, against +7.6%), explains the INS.

/// Fall in food inflation ///

In June 2020, food prices were up 4.3% year-on-year, compared to 4.7% in May 2020.

According to the INS, this rise is the result of the increase in prices of fruit by 11.7%, jams, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 7.5%, vegetables by 5.7%, fish by 5.6%, and meat by 4.6%.

However, olive oil prices recorded a 13.7% year-on-year drop.

The prices of manufactured products recorded a 6.8% rise in June 2020, compared to +7.5% in the previous month, due to a 7.2% increase in the prices of clothing products and a 9.2% rise in the prices of hygiene and personal care products.

The core inflation (excluding food and energy) edged down to 7.2% in June 2020 from 7.6% last month.

Prices of free (non-administered) products rose by 5.6%, compared with 6.4% for administered prices.

Free food products increased by 4.8%, compared to 1.7% for administered food products.

/// In June 2020, consumer prices fell by 0.1% over one month ///

Consumer prices fell by 0.1% in June 2020, after +0.5% the previous month.

Food prices fell, as did prices for transport products and services.

However, prices of services related to housing are on the rise with the application of new tariffs for drinking water supply.

Thus, food prices fell by 1.8%, due to the drop in the prices of fresh vegetables (-7%), eggs (-6.1%), fresh fruit (-4.8%), fresh fish (-3.7%) and poultry (-2.1%).

Prices for transport products and services fell by 1.5% due to lower prices for road passenger transport services (-7.0%) and lower prices for motor fuels (-1.4%) for the third consecutive month.

On the other hand, prices in the housing expenditure group (dwelling, water, gas, electricity and other fuels) rose by 1.6% following the introduction of new tariffs by SONEDE (+19.8%).