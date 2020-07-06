Malawi: Mponela United Owner Chikoma Brutally Killed By Thugs

5 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi and Phillip Pasula

Malawi Police have confirmed the death of Mponela Football Club owner Gracious Chikoma, who went missing on Friday 3rd June, 2020.

Reports indicate that unknown thugs abducted him in Dowa and his dead body was abandoned in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda said late Chikoma's body was discovered on Sunday 5th of June, 2020 following a tip from well-wishers.

"Well wishers reported to us that there was a dead body along the Kaunda road. We visited the scene of the incident and took the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital where it was later identified," said Mkwanda.

"It is today [Sunday 5th July, 2020] we found the dead body," she added.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio, sister to the deceased Temwachi also confirmed the death of his brother.

"We received a phone call informing us that my brother has been killed in Lilongwe" she said.

She claim his death is related football matters as reports indicates that he had a quarrel on football matters before he went missing after been picked by unknown people.

The development comes after disagreements erupted some months ago over ownership of the team which was relegated from the TNM Super League last season and was supposed to play in the central region second tier league this season.

Team Manager for the club, Blessings Makanjira, also confirmed the development.

"A group of motorcycle operators came and abducted him. It is sad that we have lost him in this way. It is quite difficult to believe. We are all saddened here in Mponela," Makanjira said.

The team which was formally called Mponela United changed name to Mlatho Mponela immediately after in earned promotion into the elite TNM Super League but unfortunately, they were relegated last season alongside Masters Security and Dwangwa United.

The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has described Chikoma's death as a great loss to football development.

Chikoma, 45, hailed from Khuthe Village in Dowa District where according to his relatives, he is expected to be buried.

