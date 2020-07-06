Liberia: Beneficiaries Laud Government's Food Distribution

Hundreds of beneficiaries over the weekend, expressed joy and gratification to the government here for sticking to its promises to distribute food to citizens, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis here.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview at a food distribution site on the Capitol Bye-pass in Monrovia, Ms. Nancy Roberts expressed heartfelt sentiments to the government and the World Food Program (WFP) for identifying with citizens during this critical period.

She notes that government made the pronouncement that it would distribute food to vulnerable communities, but she never thought of receiving such food. Ms. Roberts expresses shock that she receives her share of the stimulus package food, extending thanks and appreciation to the president and his officials.

Another beneficiary, Joseph Wiah says though he didn't expect to get his share of the food, he thanks the government for being committed to its pronouncement to distribute food to targeted people.

"At least I was able to receive food from my government that I voted for and this is something that makes me proud, because our critics will have nothing much to say," Mr. Wiah says.

The food distribution exercise took place in various communities in Montserrado including Buzzy Quarters on Capitol Hill, the Maternity Center on the Bye-pass and the Rocksprings Valley on Capitol Hill. The food distribution is in line with the president's mandate for the provision of food support for most vulnerable communities across the country.

The exercise over the weekend was the fifth within Montserrado, which has benefited several communities and over 30 orphanages since its inception. The distribution saw beneficiaries receiving two 25kg bag of rice, 28 cups of beans and one gallon of vegetable.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Information told residents that government takes seriously the observation of every health protocol during the distribution exercise, and will ensure that adherence to those measures are considered. The ministry further calls on youth groups to form part of the food distribution exercise and report any form of irregularities that could disrupt the true intent of the distribution.