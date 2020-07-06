Liberia: CDC Charges Applicants U.S.$1,500 for Primaries

The organizing committee for the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC’s) primaries has announced here that all applicants wishing to contest in the 2020 senatorial election on CDC ticket will pay US$1,500 for registration.

"As we gear toward the conduct of the senatorial mid-term election, all applicants wanting to contest on the ticket of the CDC will have to pay a nonrefundable [fee] of US$1,500 among other requirements," the committee says.

Over the weekend Assistant Mines and Energy Minister and Vice Chair for CDC Youth League Mr. Emmanuel T.T. Swen read out the party's guidelines and rules for the upcoming primaries at CDC headquarters in Oldest Congo Town.

He notes that applicants wishing to contest must meet all requirements set forth by the National Elections Commission NEC for qualification to contest the senatorial mid-tern election, adding that the party's primaries are scheduled to take place from 15-30 July. Mr. Swen reveals that applicants must be partisans or members of the CDC; be in compliance with the Code of Conduct and must be in good standing and willing to participate in the party's primaries that will be conducted by its organizing committee.

For his part, Monrovia Mayor and chair of the committee Jefferson T. Koijee warns individuals against presenting themselves as CDC's senatorial candidates wen the party is yet to conduct its primaries.

"We have no interest, nor candidate in these processes. The decision to elect an individual will be made by the partisans of the CDC and not few individuals," he says. He says the presence of the representative from the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) - two constituent parties of the ruling CDC - is a clear manifestation of the CDC's collaboration.

Already, the organizing committee has divided the country into regions ahead of the primaries, and announces that it is expecting a total of 33,900 delegates to participate in the primaries.