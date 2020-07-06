Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Celebrates the Beauty of Liberia With #MyLib Campaign

Lonestar Cell MTN has launched the #MyLIB campaign to celebrate the beauty of Liberia through pictures. The campaign is running to highlight sights and scenes that are uniquely and beautifully Liberian as the country celebrates its 173rd Independence Day.

As a part of the campaign, Lonestar Cell MTN is asking all Liberians to take the most creative picture they can of Liberian people, sights, and sceneries and post these images on social media. Participants should tag the social media accounts of the company @LonestarCellMTN on Facebook, @LonestarCell_MTN on Instagram, @MTNLonestar on Twitter) when posting the images along with the hashtag #MyLib. The campaign runs from July 1 to July 15 and is open to all customers of Lonestar Cell MTN.

All entries will be reviewed and short-listed by two reputable external judges, Shoana Solomon, photographer and owner of Cachelle International Guest House and Helen Eid, Manager of Royal Grand Hotel. The short-listed entries will be shared on Lonestar Cell MTN's social media pages for a public vote. The three submissions with the most likes from Lonestar Cell MTN fans and followers on social media will be awarded prizes.

Yaw AnkomaAgyapong, Chief Marketing Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN said, "Lonestar has always been committed to all things good and beautiful about Liberia. With the #MyLib campaign this Independence Day, we are celebrating all the beautiful things about Liberia. We cannot wait to see the amazing sights of this beautiful land of liberty captured by our customers. With the lockdown and restrictions on travel, we can take our customers, fans and followers on a tour of the country without them leaving the safety of their homes. We are #GoodTogether."