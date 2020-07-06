Liberia: Snowe to Contest Senatorial Race!

At long last Bomi County Electoral District #2 Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe has been petitioned to contest for the senate in December.

Snowe, who resigned from the former ruling Unity Party last week, was during the weekend petitioned in Bomi County by former senator Lahai Gbabye Lansana to contest in the December 08 midterm senatorial election.

The petitioner in a colorful ceremony in Tubmanburg, Bomi County noted that Snowe's contribution in his district is overwhelming, so he needs a bigger space for the entire county to benefit from his good work.

In recent weeks, there were feud between Rep. Snowe and some executives of the Collaborating Political Parties, which comprised the former ruling Unity Party, the Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party over Snowe's choice of former Sen. Lansanah to contest for Bomi County senatorial seat that eventually led to his resignation from the UP.

A confidant of Rep. Snowe, Kelvin D. J. Matadi's post on social media indicates that Representative Snowe will be battling against his former colleague, Ex-speaker Alex Tyler and incumbent Senator Sando Johnson for the senatorial seat.

It is being rumored that Tyler will contest on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change of President George Manneh Weah, while Senator Johnson would vie on the CPP ticket following his resignation from the National Patriotic Party.

It is not known which platform Snowe intends to use to contest or perhaps he may contest as an Independent candidate. However, there are also speculations that his resignation from the Unity Party is to allow him join ranks with long-time friend from the Liberia Football Association to the ECOWAS parliament, President Weah.

According to reliable source from Bomi, in a live press conference, former Sen. Lansanah said he is stepping aside to give Snowe the opportunity because the CPP had earlier endorsed Senator Sando Johnson without according courtesy to Rep. Snowe, who is seen as the political godfather of the county.

Prior to his endorsement, Rep. Snowe has persistently expressed verbal for Lansanah as his choice for the Bomi senatorial seat.

The former senator has been Snowe's political ally since the lawmaker relocated from Montserrdao County to Bomi County district#2 where he contested and won in 2017. Lansanah was elected to the Senate in 2005, and one time served as acting pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate in 2009.