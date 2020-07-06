Africa: Hartlief Eyes Southern Africa Market

HARTLIEF plans expanding its foothold in South Africa, the company said on Friday.

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group subsidiary also aims to have its processed meat products reaching consumers in neighbouring countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola and even the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement on Friday, Hartlief's new managing director Guther Ling said the company has an organised industry and good logistics systems, which enables it to reach those countries.

"Nothing happens overnight, but it is a dream that comes with a lot of hope and excitement. With all the plans to advance Hartlief, people will always be at the heart of everything we do - in line with O&L's value of growing people.

"Both O&L and Hartlief have unique stories, rich with history and heritage and it is important not to lose that," he said.

Ling whose appointment was effective from 1 March 2020, said the group and Hartlief's stories should be combined through thoughtful cultural integration which needs to happen naturally.

"Hartlief has a great team of people who will effortlessly adopt the O&L values. Another member of the O&L family, Namibia Breweries Limited, will be celebrating its centenary this year. Hartlief has been in business for 74 years and with Windhoek Schlachterei's 47 years of experience, I don't see why anything should stand in the way of Hartlief similarly reaching 100 years," he said.

Ling was the Namibia Dairies head for the last seven years, before his new appointment, which he described as a great honour and privilege to be starting in this new role at the company.

"It is an old Namibian company, loaded with heritage, so I am very proud and excited to be a part of the Hartlief story. My family has been especially supportive and believe this is a good match for me having grown up on a sheep farm," he said.

Ling who has an auditing and finance background, spent 13 years at O&L but regards his appointment at Hartlief as the highlight of his career.

"In fact, Namibia Dairies provided the platform for me to grow into this position at Hartlief," the managing director said, after acquainting himself with the company's set up.

Ling was similarly tasked with overseeing Windhoek Schlachterei, also a subsidiary of O&L, which is fully integrated into Namibia Dairies.

"Being familiar with the Windhoek Schlachterei business will assist me in my new role, because Schlachterei is being integrated into Hartlief. Moving forward, there will also be more interaction between Hartlief and Namibia Dairies, with the latter assisting with the sales and distribution of meat," he noted.