South Africa: Police Confiscated Khat Worth R200 000-00 in Kimberley

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

NORTHERN CAPE - Members of Kimberley K9 Unit and Kimberley Visible Police intercepted a long distance travelling bus which was destined to Cape Town and confiscated Khat drug worth R200 000-00.

The police acted on a tip-off regarding a bus which was travelling from Gauteng Province via Kimberley to Cape Town, with a consignment of Khat drugs. The bus was searched subsequent to its arrival in Kimberley Information Centre yesterday evening.

During the search box containing Khat drug was found inside the bus. It is alleged that the box containing Khat was loaded in Gauteng as it was expected to be received in Cape Town.

No passenger could be linked with Khat consignment.

The Northern Cape Police Management applauded members for their vigilance by removing drugs off the streets.

