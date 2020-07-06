South Africa: Two Suspects Expected to Appear for Possession of Human Body Parts

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - Two men aged 45 and 49, are expected to appear at the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court on Monday, 06 July 2020, for possession of human body parts. The suspects were arrested on Sunday 05 July 2020, at Elukwatini.

Their arrest spirals from an Intelligence Driven Operation which prompted police to follow up on an information regarding a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini with two occupants conveying human body parts. The suspects' vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police thoroughly searched it and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which was separately collected from a certain house.

The discovery has sparked an investigation on the matter which police will follow the trail of events to uncover where these parts are from.

The arrest of the suspects is welcomed and the community is encouraged to work with the police to curb any form of criminality.