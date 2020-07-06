Liberia: Allegations Against Commerce Minister Warrants a Closer Look

editorial

MADAM JAMIMA WOLOKOLLIE is not going away quietly. Dismissed from her position as Deputy Minister of Commerce for Small Business Administration and expelled from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, Madam Wolokollie is telling all.

THE MOST TELLING? Allegations that her former boss, Commerce Minister Professor Wilson Tarpeh, orchestrated a "well-organized crime" that involved a loan scheme for female marketers of the CDC.

MADAM WOLOKOLLIE went as far as challenging both the government and the party to take her to court over allegations that she initiated a dubious loan scheme within the party. "I'm defying you to do so. I dare anyone of you to take me to court for a well-organized crime that has no truth. I am challenging you little liars to be more responsible and take me to the law," she wrote in her Facebook post last Thursday.

MADAM WOLOKOLLIE went further to state: "I will not take the responsibility for my boss, concerning this loan. He has a clear understanding of how he gave this loan out and Mulbah Morlu knows it".

ACCORDING TO MADAM Wolokollie, Minister Tarpeh "has the money" but has remain silent - an allegation FrontPageAfrica could not independently verify. Several calls placed to Minister Tarpeh seeking a response to the damning allegations have proven futile. "You are accusing me of this matter is very important to my families, friends and I cannot account for money I did not see or touched. Anyone within our society can attests to this. I have been accused in the most ridiculous and misleading way to the people of Liberia," she said.

OVER THE PAST WEEK, the presidency said her dismissal was due to "actions incompatible" with her status as a senior government official. The party has embraced the President's decision, calling it "timely and an important step, reasserting his disapproval of improper conducts in the sphere of governance."

MADAM WOLOKOLLIE'S allegations are serious and warrants a serious response. After all, it involves money paid by taxpayers.

SOLICITOR GENERAL SYRENNIUS CEPHUS, the Ministry of Justice must seize upon the allegations made and begin a thorough probe into what has been said regarding the money.

ACCORDING TO MADAM Wolokollie, she did not touch a penny. Her boss, Professor handled it all.

SADLY, TO DATE, not a word has been said about how one penny was dispensed, who took what? Who got what? Everything seem to be entangled into one big mess that has now brought the ruling party on its knees trying to explain itself while remaining mute over the allegations made by Madam Wokollie.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IF MADAM WOLOKOLLIE is sticking it in the face of the administration that her boss may be involved in something sinister, it warrants the attention of the Attorney General or the Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

THE DISMISSED AND EXPELLED former partisan has put the ball in the court of the government to go after her with all they've got. She has pointed the burden on the shoulders of those at the helm of power by raising the alarm over monies she has been accused of taking.

THE SILENCE OVER MADAM Wokollie's allegation speaks volumes. Professor Wilson Tarpeh's silence speaks even bigger volume that a woman, a former partisan and official of government in a senior capacity is dismissed because of "actions incompatible" with her status as a senior government official.

IF HER ACTIONS were so daring, what does it say about those who have said nothing about the challenge she has thrown out? What does it say about Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, entrapped and engulfed in a recurring cycle of impunity, marred by years of greed, corruption, chaos and heartbreak?