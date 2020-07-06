South Africa: Katlehong Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

GAUTENG - All communities serviced by Katlehong Police Station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after some members tested positive for Covid-19.

Community Service Centre will be operating from the huts (ZOZOs) behind the cells at Katlehong Police Station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for the emergencies and complaints which need to be attended by Katlehong Police Station.

The telephone lines at Katlehong Police Station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The Station Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Acting Station Commander can be contacted on: 079 884 1516

For more information contact Brigadier Mathapelo Peters 076 065 6502